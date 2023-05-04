Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,999 shares of company stock worth $1,917,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

