Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 956.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intel Trading Up 2.1 %
INTC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 17,520,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,424,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Intel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intel (INTC)
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.