Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.