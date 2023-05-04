Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

