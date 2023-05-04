Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

