Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,095.44

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,095.44 ($51.17) and traded as high as GBX 4,177 ($52.19). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,136 ($51.67), with a volume of 240,864 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.23) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,487 ($56.06).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,330.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,093.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,099.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Intertek Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,921.79%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($51.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,949.78). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.