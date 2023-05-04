inTEST (INTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. inTEST has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in inTEST by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

