Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period.

BSJT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 6,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

