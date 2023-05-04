Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.