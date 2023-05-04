Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 4th (ATLC, ATLO, BDRFY, BLDR, CDNS, DBD, DHT, EDVMF, EVA, FSP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 4th:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co alerts:

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $224.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $204.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.