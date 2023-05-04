Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 732,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,137% compared to the typical daily volume of 59,228 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after buying an additional 1,104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

ET traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 15,403,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

