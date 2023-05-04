Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.72.

INVH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 1,342,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

