Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 346,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.
