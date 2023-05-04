IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $238.06 million and $4.29 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006816 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,447,809,014 coins and its circulating supply is 9,447,809,010 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
