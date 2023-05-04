iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $406.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,003. The company has a market capitalization of $302.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.