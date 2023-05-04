iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,746. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

