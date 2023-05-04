iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 114,171 shares.The stock last traded at $64.10 and had previously closed at $64.56.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

