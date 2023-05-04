iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,849,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 603,890 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $19.78.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $57,362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,421,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 790,763 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.