iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.53

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.53 and last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 8829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $865.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.