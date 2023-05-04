iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.93% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 98,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

