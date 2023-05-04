iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,373. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

