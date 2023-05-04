iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.74

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.74 and last traded at $127.83, with a volume of 289286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

