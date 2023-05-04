iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IYM stock opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $803.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.67. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $147.06.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

