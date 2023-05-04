Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.68 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.