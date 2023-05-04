ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.87

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.87 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81.41 ($1.02). ITV shares last traded at GBX 77.66 ($0.97), with a volume of 9,564,708 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($1.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.23).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.86.

ITV Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($68,962.33). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,178.91). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($68,962.33). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About ITV

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.