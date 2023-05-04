ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.87

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.87 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81.41 ($1.02). ITV shares last traded at GBX 77.66 ($0.97), with a volume of 9,564,708 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($1.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.23).
ITV Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.86.
ITV Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at ITV
In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($68,962.33). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,178.91). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($68,962.33). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
