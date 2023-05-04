James W. Haskins Sells 1,000 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $13,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CARE stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.90. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

