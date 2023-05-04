Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Earns Maintains Rating from 51job

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 51job in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 384,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

