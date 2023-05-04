Jefferies Financial Group Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $90.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,225,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,800. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

