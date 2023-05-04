J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.