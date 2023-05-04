J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.2 %
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.