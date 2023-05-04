John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $71,319.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,935,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.