Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.04 million. Kadant also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.15 EPS.

Kadant Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KAI traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

