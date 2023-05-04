KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. KAR Auction Services updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 2.0 %

KAR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 657,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $232,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

