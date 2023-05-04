KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.0832 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Stories

