KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 15,838 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Kroger by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,996. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.