KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 18,817 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vistra were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,327,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 456,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is -24.61%.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

