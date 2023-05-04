KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 624,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,723. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

