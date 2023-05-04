KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BLK stock traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $630.87. 94,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

