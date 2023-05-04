KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.35 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 841,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.