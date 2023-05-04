KCS Wealth Advisory Has $591,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 326,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,077. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

