KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New $642,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $19,634,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.2 %

PBR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 4,175,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,535,844. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

