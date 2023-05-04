KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.99. 105,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

