Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 4,471 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,173. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

