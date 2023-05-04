Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $399,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $44,774,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.78. 1,935,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

