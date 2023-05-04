Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 12,408 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 3,832,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

