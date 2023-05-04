Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 4,715,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,897,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

