Kemper Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 369,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kemper by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also

