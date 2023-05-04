KeyCorp Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $106.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EMN opened at $79.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

