KeyCorp Weighs in on SBA Communications Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a report released on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.92 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.81 and its 200 day moving average is $275.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

