Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Insider Karen Brade Buys 4,855 Shares

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) insider Karen Brade bought 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,952.75 ($12,434.72).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:KPC opened at GBX 203.46 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209. The company has a market cap of £125.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 244.50 ($3.05).

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.31%.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.