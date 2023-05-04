KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $89.32 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.92 or 1.00053742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,994,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,994,000 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,994,197.26007327. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01035425 USD and is up 15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $755.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

